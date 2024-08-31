Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to his parts of Lancashire following a spell of warm weather.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southern England on Saturday night.

There is an increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms developing by Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to his parts of Lancashire on Sunday | Johannes Plenio

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The risk of storms will then steadily transfer broadly northwards through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris, said: “Through Saturday night and into Sunday we’ll see a gradual change in our weather across the UK with an increasing chance of heavy thundery showers developing, particularly across central parts of the UK.

“Should they develop there is the risk of some local disruption from intense rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and possibly hail too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not everywhere within the warning area will see thunderstorms, and confidence in any individual location being affected remains extremely low at this time.”

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was subsequently issued for a swathe of England, including Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley, Bacup and Clitheroe.

Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and Leyland were not covered, but forecasters “recommend[ed] keeping up to date with the Met Office forecast and any updates to the warnings.”

The warning will be in place from 4am on Sunday until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Met Office added: “The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England.”

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds