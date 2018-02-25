Heartbreak as grandmother loses engagement ring after 61 years - can you help find it?

A diamond ring worn by a Blackpool grandmother for the past 61 years was lost in St Annes yesterday, sparking a heartfelt plea to see it returned.

June Walch, 80, travelled there from her home in South Shore on the number 11 bus, visiting the Naafi Cafe in Wood Street, Home Bargains in St Annes Road West, and the Pound Bakery, also in St Annes Road West, before returning home on the 68 bus.

Her family said she has been left 'devastated' and took to social media to try and find it.

The ring was described as 'gold with four diamonds in a Victorian setting'. It isn't known exactly when it was lost.

If you know where the ring is, please call Hannah on 07794233135.