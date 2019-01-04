Heap of goodies given to resort homeless charities after fundraising drive by Blackpool gym

Staff at a Blackpool town centre gym were overwhelmed by donations they collected for two resort charities.

A pile of goodies were taken in at The Gym, on the corner of Cookson Street and Talbot Road, throughout December before being handed over to volunteers from the Salvation Army and Streetlife.

Personal trainer Martin Rukin said: “We started collecting on December 1 and we collected donations of tinned food, long-life products, and clothes including hats, scarves, and coats – things to keep people warm all year round – and gifts such as chocolate.

“As a gym we want to give back to the community. We are not just here to help people work full-time, but to help everyone. We were overwhelmed by people’s generosity. It was our first time doing it, and you never known what you are going to get.

“The charities could not thank us enough. We are now looking at doing an annual event – next year we will try and top this.”

The Salvation Army, based in Raikes Parade, aims to help rough sleepers and the homeless, and runs a day centre for people over 25 offering advice on finding accomodation, training, and education.

Streetlife, based in Buchanan Street, provides support for vulnerable young people up to the age of 26 from its HQ, a day centre, and night shelter at St John’s Church opposite the Winter Gardens, which serves as emergency accommodation for those who need it the most.