Youngsters' Van Gogh project

Youngsters focused on a famous figure from history to learn more about how to tackle mental illness.



Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club learned about troubled artist Vincent Van Gogh who cut off his own ear after suffering from depression.

Zeake Haughton, nine, said: “Vincent Van Gogh suffered from poor mental illness.

“He hurt his own ear, but he should have told someone about his feelings beforehand so they could have helped him. We learned that if someone is poorly, hurt or in need you might be able to help them.”