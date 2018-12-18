‘We still haven’t been able to lay my mother to rest’: Another family caught up in Vic poison probe comes forward

Another family caught up in the poisoning probe at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has come forward.

Three nurses on the stroke unit have been arrested by detectives – and quizzed and bailed until early next year – amid fears elderly patients were given drugs to keep them heavily sedated at night.

A number of post-mortem examinations have been carried out, police said, though no number was given.

Last week, a woman told how her dad’s funeral had to be cancelled while his body was taken for tests, and said: “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

And now, another woman has contacted The Gazette to say she was contacted by police after her mum died on Sunday, November 12.

“You actually couldn’t make this up if you tried as it’s utterly beyond belief,” she said. “It saddens me and distresses me to say that, to date, we still haven’t been able to lay my mother to rest.”

The drug in question is Zopiclone, which, according to the NHS, has to be prescribed by a doctor. It is commonly used and, when administered properly, safe. It can be given in pill or liquid form.