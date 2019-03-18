'We can’t just move out because finding a house big enough for all of us is not easy.' - Blackpool family plagued by damp and mould nightmare

A Blackpool family’s home is so badly affected by damp that their mould-blackened bedrooms are now almost unusable.

Emma Wilson (32) and her partner Patrick Ryan (44), have lived with their four young children in the rented three bedroom terrace house on Manchester Road for the past two years.

Mould-spotted paper peels off the ceiling of the familys house

But they say the damp problems emerged last year and have got steadily worse.

The bedroom of their three year son Jacob is so damp he has had to move into their own bedroom, but even this room has two leaks and mould is on the ceiling and walls.

The couple say they have approached the letting agents, Tiger Lettings, about the problem but say they are getting nowhere and fear the damp is now affecting their health.

However, Tiger say the problems are not damp-related but a result of the family not ventilating the house properly.

Emma said: “Unless it is sorted out we will eventually have to move our bedroom downstairs.

“My 10 year old, Skie, has asthma and has been poorly and Jacob is constantly ill and my partner has recently been diagnosed with COPD.

“We can’t just move out because finding a house big enough for all of us is not easy.”

But a spokesman for Tiger said: “We have been completing works at the property and although the tenants believe the issue is damp related, the council, our professional surveyors and our building team confirmed there is no damp and the mould is condensation due to the property not being ventilated correctly by the tenants.

“We have fitted air vents in the bedrooms to try and improve ventilation and have instructed a painter and decorator to wipe down, treat and paint the walls within the next week.”