Walk in DNA test centre opens in Blackpool

Step aside Jeremy Kyle – there’s no need to go on TV to get a paternity test done as a walk in DNA testing centre has opened in Blackpool.

Peace of Mind DNA has been launched on Church Street by resort resident Caroline Morton to help people find out about their heritage or to give them an indication of family origins or potential health issues.

She said interest in DNA testing, famously highlighted in the daytime TV programmes which focus on family relationships, has grown in recent years but many people were put off by high costs or faceless on-line services that offer no support or advice.

The former teacher and owner of the Nanny Plums Nursery in Cleveleys, said the price had come down now and she wanted to make DNA tests accessible to ordinary people.

She said: “I started working on it properly six months ago and am really proud to have started it here in my home town. It is one of the first walk-in DNA test centres in the country, if not the first of its kind.

“We offer a range of relationship testing such as paternity, maternity sibling and kinship tests. We also have health and well-being tests. We cannot determine whether a person will end up having a particular condition but it can forewarn and enable them to make responsible choices. We are in an amazing age where we can access the information held in our own DNA.

“People will have seen TV adverts offering DNA tests to where their heritage may have come from, such as Europe or Africa and we do those too.

“They are often asked for as a Christmas present.”