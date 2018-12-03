Vulnerable will benefit from Blackpool Council new schemes

Blackpool Council is developing a number of new schemes to benefit vulnerable residents in the town.

These include providing two apartments for people in crisis.

Council plans will help those most vulnerable

Details were included in the adult services update report given to a meeting of the council’s adult social care and health scrutiny committee.

One of the apartments will be for use as part of the in-house extra support service, while the second will be made available for people facing a social crisis.

Funding has also been secured to invest in learning disability services including supported living for people who need to be resettled in specialist community placements.

A small scale housing scheme is being built on the site of the former Hoyle House respite centre on Grange Park and will provide six self-contained flats.

These will be equipped with a high specification assistive technology system to support independent living and are due to be ready early next summer.

Plans are also in place to apply for additional NHS England capital funding to build additional respite and short breaks provision in response to the growth in demand for respite care for people with complex support needs.

If secured, the capital investment will be used to build a six-bedroom property offering personalised and flexible support for carers and the people they care for.