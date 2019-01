This latest information is taken from the CQC website on January 22. Images are for illustrative purposes only. For more information about how the CQC inspection process works click here. You can also find the 11 care homes in Blackpool and surrounding areas that require improvement here

1. Belsfield House - outstanding 4 Carlin Gate, Blackpool, FY2 9QX | Latest report published on July 26, 2016

2. Cornmill Nursing and Residential Care Home - outstanding Bonds Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1RA | Latest report published on December 3, 2016

3. Links Lodge - outstanding 16 Links Road, Blackpool, FY1 2RU | Latest report published on November 15, 2018

4. Oaklands Care Home with Nursing Physical Disabilities - outstanding Dimples Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1UA | Latest report published on November 16, 2017

