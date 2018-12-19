Song in memory of Edward Dee who died of meningitis streamed 10,000 times since its release

A song in memory of a Fylde youngster who died of meningitis has passed a notable landmark.

A Song For Edward, a tribute to Edward Dee, who died of the disease aged 10 in 2016, has now been streamed from the internet more than 10,000 times since it was released three months ago,

Edward Dee

Edward’s mum Elizabeth, who runs the Edward Dee Fund charity in memory of her son, is delighted with the reaction to the song, written by east Lancashire singer song-writer Jay Stansfield. It has also been downloaded more than 150 times and each download raises money for the fund.

Elizabeth said: “From the reach on social media and the amount of messages we received, it’s clear it really raised awareness of The Edward Dee Fund, and of meningitis and sepsis on a national scale. It was also played on international radio stations.”

The song can still be downloaded at https://thesongwritingcompany.bandcamp.com/releases