Poulton care home ordered to Improve by the Care Quality Commission

Primrose Bank Care Home, in Breck Road, Poulton, requires improvement, the health regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC) said after a recent inspection.

It comes after a similar rating was given last year.

Primrose Bank Care Home

The CQC’s report, published earlier this week, said one regulation breach was found because “medicines were not always managed safely”.

Ratings were given in five key areas – ‘good’ for effectiveness, levels of caring, and responsiveness, and ‘requires improvement’ for safety and leadership – with an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ also given.

“People could not always have their prescribed medicine because there was no stock available,” the report said. “The registered manager explained this was due to issues with either dispensing or [the] collection of prescriptions by the pharmacy and action had been taken to obtain the medicines.

“At the time of the inspection, this had not been successful...”