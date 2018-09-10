Police called in after death of patient, 88, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Police were called in to investigate the death of a pensioner at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Peter Wilkinson, 88, was feared to have been victim of a “medication error” at the Whinney Heys Road site, The Gazette has learned.

An independent post-mortem examination was requested as detectives worked to determine whether there were any suspicious circumstances, it was understood. That investigation is over, though an internal investigation is still underway at the hospital.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “We were made aware of the death of an 88-year-old man from Lytham St Annes who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on [Thursday] August 30.

“A post-mortem examination has taken place which has confirmed the death to be non-suspicious. The case has been passed to the coroner and there is no further police involvement.”

The coroner’s office yesterday named Mr Wilkinson and confirmed“a coronial investigation has been opened”. A spokeswoman said a decision on whether an inquest is needed will be made “in due course”. The coroner’s investigation is expected to be reviewed in court at 3pm on Thursday, December 20.

Dr Nick Harper, deputy medical director at the hospital’s trust, said in a statement: “We are fully aware of an incident in relation to the death of a patient and our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.

“We notified the coroner and will investigate the matter fully in line with our policies and procedure.”

Between February 1 and July 31, there were two ‘never events’ – incidents so serious they should never happen – at the Victoria Hospital, figures showed. There were also two from April 2017 to the end of January this year. Three were “wrong site surgeries”, while the other was an object left inside a patient after an operation.