Plans unveiled for new Blackpool retirement complex

Proposals have been unveiled to build a retirement complex on land at Marton Moss.

A planning application lodged with Blackpool Council sets out proposals for 23 bungalows for the over-65s to be built on the site of Brentwood House on the corner of Midgeland Road and Kitty Lane.

Documents accompanying the application say buildings on the land have previously been used to run a variety of businesses but are now empty.

The site’s new owner has purchased the land with the aim of redeveloping it.

If the scheme is approved, it will see 13 three-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom homes built around a long, narrow landscaped lake with access from Midgeland Road.

A design statement says while “some local residents may be reticent of the change the development might bring”, the proposed scheme is not over intensive.

It adds: “The submitted proposal would create a high quality development for a particular sector of the population in times where there is an ever increasing population in the country and a raised section of that over the age of 65.

“The development in meeting the needs of an ageing society represents an ideal opportunity to help boost housing numbers for a specific sector of the housing market that is under provided for.” The application will go before council planners at a future date for consideration.