One in seven patients in Blackpool are diagnosed with depression

More than one in seven registered patients in Blackpool have been diagnosed with depression, one of the highest rates in England.

New Public Health England data shows that, between April 2017 and March 2018, the proportion of patients in the local authority with depression was 15.4 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent in 2013/14.

At the same time in Blackpool, the percentage of patients being diagnosed with the mental health condition for the first time has increased from 1.9 per cent to 2.5.

Charities said the rise in prevalence could be due to less stigma surrounding depression.

Stephen Buckley, head of information at mental health charity Mind, said this could be positive “if more people feel they can ask for help”.

“It might also be that GPs have a greater understanding of mental health and are more able to spot symptoms of depression,” he continued.

“However, it’s crucial that resources are made available to GPs to cope with this increase in demand.”