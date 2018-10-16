New funding available for Fylde coast Community groups and organisations

Community groups and organisations across the Fylde coast with great ideas to make their communities an even better place to live are now invited to apply for funding to turn their ideas into reality.

People’s Health Trust has just launched Active Communities and it wants to invest in neighbourhoods experiencing disadvantage by using money raised by Health Lottery North West through The Health Lottery.

The Projects could be almost anything that encourages strong connections between people, and that help people to make their communities or neighbourhoods even better places to grow, live, work and age.

The trust is looking for small and local projects which are designed and run by local people and the ideas could be based in one neighbourhood, or cover a wider area, but they must live close enough to each other to meet up regularly.

John Hume, the trust’s chief executive, said: “We’re looking to support ideas designed and run by local people which help create even stronger links and ties within communities.”

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde CVS is holding a ‘Grant Information Session’ on October 17 between 2pm and 4pm at The World Healing Centre on Lytham Road.

The closing date for applications is 1pm on November 7 and groups can apply at www.peopleshealthtrust.org.uk.

The programme is for not-for-profit groups with an income of less than £350,000 a year seeking investment of between £5,000 and £50,000 for projects lasting up to two years.