New Blackpool Victoria Hospital PA system is set to be tested – after a year of delays

A new sound system to beat poor acoustics at meetings of governors at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is set to be tested in the new year.

Enquiries were first made about a desk-mounted wireless system last year, with a site visit arranged for last October.

That was cancelled and re-arranged, before it was decided the system was too expensive, with a portable PA system considered instead, documents revealed.

Later, the recommended company couldn’t offer a site visit to test the equipment to “ensure it is fit for purpose prior to any purchase being made”, papers added.

“An alternative company has therefore been sourced and arrangements are being made for the equipment to be tested at the governors’ informal meeting on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.”