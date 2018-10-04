New Blackpool advice centre to benefit cancer patients

Fylde coast cancer patients are to benefit from a new regular advice clinic.

The Macmillan Information Centre, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, is hosting monthly sessions to give advice to cancer patients about their entitlement to benefits.

The appointments are held with Carol Reid from the Disability First charity based on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool.

Carol said: “I have worked for the Disability First for eight years and so I have a good knowledge of what financial help may be on offer for cancer patients.

“Even if I can help someone just a tiny bit it can make all the difference, perhaps allowing them to buy food for themselves instead of having to rely on the help of others. It is one less thing to worry about.”

Macmillan’s information and support officer, Kerrie Newsham, said: “It is amazing to be working collaboratively with a local charity to support our patients.

“Our patients can be facing a whole host of challenges so it is great to be able to provide this service to hopefully remove at least one concern.”

The advice clinics are held on the first Tuesday of every month from 10am until 12.20pm and can be booked by calling Kerrie on (01253) 955710.