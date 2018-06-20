New beds at Fylde Coast hospitals could stop infections

The trust which runs Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Clifton Hospital in St Annes is replacing 800 beds and 600 mattresses.

It is hoped the new kit will ‘help to reduce preventable harm, the spread of infection, and need for clinicians to physically move patients.’

Assistant director of nursing and quality Tracy Crumbleholme said: “With the patient population ageing, we needed beds to support patients at high risk of falls and tissue damage to support our organisations strategic aim of reducing patient harm.”

The new beds have ‘ultra-low’ height settings and side rails, and 30 and 45 degree backrest angles to help patients breath more easily.