National push to take care of liver comes to Blackpool

The Love Your Liver national awareness campaign, from the British Liver Trust, is coming to Blackpool this month to encourage people to look after their organs.

People can attend the Love Your Liver mobile unit at St Johns Square, Blackpool, from 10am to 4pm on September 27.

Free liver screenings will be available to assess the potential for liver damage against the three main risk factors: alcohol, viral hepatitis, and obesity.

If the result shows a potential risk of liver damage, people may be offered a non-invasive liver check with a FibroScan machine.

They may be recommended to visit their GP to discuss further liver function tests.

Liver disease is the fifth ‘big killer’ in England and Wales, after heart, cancer, stroke and respiratory disease.