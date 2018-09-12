Monkeypox in Blackpool: Everything we know so far

The second ever case of the rare viral monkeypox has been recorded in Blackpool, after a resident of Nigeria staying at a naval base in Cornwall was diagnosed last week.

Here is everything we know so far:

A monkeypox victim

• The first ever case in the UK of the rare viral infection was recorded on Friday (September 7, 2018) in a Nigerian national staying at a naval base in Cornwall.

• The Blackpool Victoria Hospital patient had travelled to Nigeria where they are believed to have acquired the infection.

• The patient has since been transferred to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after testing positive for the infection.

• Nigeria experienced a large sustained outbreak of monkeypox in September 2017, with sporadic cases continuing to be reported since.

• There is believed to be “no UK link” between the two patients.

• Although severe illness can occur in some people, Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and most who contract the infection recover within a few weeks. Read more on the symptoms and ow the disease is spread here

• Dr Mike Beadsworth, clinical director of the tropical and infectious diseases unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital has issues reassurances to the general public, saying that all necessary precautions are being taken by specialist staff and there is currently no risk to other staff, patients or visitors.

• The first individual is still receiving care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.