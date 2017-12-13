Memories kept alive at moving Blackpool Victoria Hospital service

Dozens of people gathered to remember their loved ones at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The special Tree of Lights service saw visitors enjoy Christmas carols, poems, and readings ahead of the festive season.

Held on Monday, the service also saw a book of rememberance opened, and the launch of an annual fundraising drive to bring in cash needed to support those coping with a loss.

Kila Redfearn, head of fundraising at the trust, said: “It was a lovely service that was well received and we are thrilled that once again so much has been raised to benefit bereavement services through our Tree of Lights Appeal.

“This money will be used to help those who find themselves in extremely difficult circumstances while loved ones are critically ill in hospital.’’

The service started at 7.30pm, and those congregated were offered mince pies and refreshments, and given a memento to take home.

The hospital said more than £1,000 was raised. It will be spent on comforting parcels, which will be given by medics to families staying with their loved ones during their final days.

Money will also be spent on improving bereavement care, the hospital added.

Chaplaincy team leader, Rev Jonathan Sewell, said: “ Christmas can be a very difficult time for people who have experienced loss, whether they are recently bereaved or their loss happened some time ago.

“I hope that those who came to the service took comfort from it.”

Resort mayor Ian Coleman described the service as ‘moving’.