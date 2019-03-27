Man left with brain damage at birth at Blackpool hospital gets £750k payout

Damages running into the millions have been agreed after failings during the birth of a boy in Blackpool had “catastrophic” consequences.

Medics at Blackpool Victoria Hospital negligently delayed the boy’s birth and failed to tell his mother she could opt for a Caesarean, the High Court in London was told.

Now, 35 years later, the man – who needs 24-hour care as a result of being starved of oxygen – will receive a payout from the Department for Health.

He will get £750,000 as an interim payment ahead of the final settlement being agreed.

Mr Justice Soole described the damage to the man’s brain and its long-term consequences as “catastrophic.”

Among other difficulties, he suffers from intellectual, behavioural and mood control problems and he will always need 24-hour care.

The judge said the Department of Health had admitted there was a negligent 20-minute delay in the man’s delivery.

His lawyers claimed it was longer, but there was a complex dispute over whether any delay had caused his brain damage.

Following negotiations, however, the judge said the Department of Health had agreed to pay him 70 per cent of the full value of his damages claim, which is set to run into millions.

Jasmine Skander, for the Department of Health, offered “sympathy and apologies” to the man and his mother, who has cared for him devotedly throughout his life.

“The hospital’s management and procedures have changed considerably since 1984,” she told the judge.

Approving the settlement, the judge said it would come as “a very great relief” to the man’s mother, who was at the court hearing.