‘I promise you justice will be done’ - floral tributes left at scene of Fleetwood dad Michael Hart’s murder

Flowers and touching tributes were placed at the spot where a popular dad was stabbed to death.

Among them was a loveheart-shaped wreath made from roses, a pledge to care for Michael Hart’s loved ones – and a promise to see justice done.

Tributes and flowers left on Broomfield Road for Michael Hart who was murdered on Sunday

The popular 31-year-old died in hospital after being knifed in Broomfield Road, Fleetwood at around 1am on Sunday.

One tribute read: “There are no words to describe what has happened. My big brother, you were evilly taken from us. I promise you that justice will be done.

“I just wish that we could see your beautiful face one more time. We will remember you always and love you forever. Kristi x”

Another said: “Ruby hasn’t stopped telling me that [you’re] the best uncle ever. She wants you in a bauble on the Christmas tree. I will never let her forget you. Love you x”

And another read: “Though I’ve known you a short time, my heart will always be with you. Know I will be a rock for your family, support them the best way I can.

“I’ll miss you so much, mate, [you’re] such an amazing dad and man. Wish we could have had more time together.

“We’ll all miss you. Rest in peace, mate.”

Mr Hart, understood to be a father-of-two young children, was fatally injured soon after a crash between a red Ford Focus and silver Audi A3 round the corner from Broomfield Road in Hatfield Avenue.

A major investigation into the killing remained underway, with witnesses spoken to, clues examined, and potentially vital leads chased down.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a day-long manhunt, and yesterday remained in hospital under police guard.

Police did not say, when asked, what injuries he suffered or what condition he was in.

Mr Hart and Derbyshire knew each other, it was understood. The flowers, some of which were attached to a lamppost in Broomfield Road, were left amid a huge outpouring of grief on social media, including from family members voicing their anger and devastation.

A section of the street, and Hatfield Avenue, were sealed off following Mr Hart’s death, as investigators in full-body white suits collected forensic evidence. A knife was taken away.

Both roads were re-open by yesterday morning, with crime scene investigators (CSI) also gone, though uniformed officers in a police car were at the scene yesterday.

“You just don’t think these sorts of things would happen on your doorstep,” David Baybutt, 44, of Hatfield Avenue said.

He described seeing investigators take photographs of the red car, which was left at a right-angle in the road and badly damaged, and searching inside it.

And Natalie Simons, 29, of nearby Greenfield Road, said: “It is really shocking and quite scary. The sirens woke me up and there was lots of police cars.”

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis, from the Force Major Investigation Team at Lancashire Police, said: “While we have now made an arrest, our enquries are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0110 of December 9, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

