How to improve your quality of sleep

We spend around a third of our life asleep, and getting our ‘zzzs’ is vital for our mental and physical health.

It’s not just the amount of sleep we get, but the quality – meaning we need really restful ‘shut eye’ for our body to repair, to strengthen our immune system and to wake properly rested and ready for the day ahead.

Want to get the best night’s sleep possible?

Try these essential sleep tips and get the good night your body deserves.

Get moving: Modern life means we often don’t get the physical activity and fresh air we need to tire us out. We might sit all day at work, hop in the car for the school run, or rely on home deliveries instead of hitting the shops.

Just 10 minutes of aerobic exercise – such as a brisk walk, a cycle ride or a gentle jog – is enough to improve our sleep.

Take a walk along the seafront – grab a tram back if you want – and you’ll benefit from the exercise and the fresh sea air.

Or why not check out Blackpool’s Steps to Health scheme? There are walks that last 30 minutes or an hour, with the chance to meet new people and boost your step count.

Fancy getting on your bike? Check out the cycling routes around Blackpool – you’ll find some on the Sustrans website or try Blackpool’s Cycle for Health scheme offers the chance to hop on a bike and tackle a safe route under supervision.

Top tip: Invest in a fitness tracker watch which will keep a record of your steps and your sleep.

Set the scene: Make sure your bedroom isn’t too hot or cold and is nice and dark without distractions.

Perhaps most important of all, invest in a good mattress that will support your body, keep it at the right temperature and ensure your sleep is restful and calm.

When it comes to buying a mattress many of us spend just a few minutes sitting on a mattress in a shop before buying. Leesa Sleep don’t believe that this is the right way to buy a mattress, and helped pioneer the 100-night risk-free trial mattress buying model in the UK.

As a Leesa customer, you have 100 nights to trial the mattress in the comfort of your own home, and if you feel you are not sleeping better within the 100 night period, Leesa will arrange collection of the mattress and provide a full refund.

The Leesa mattress has an innovative design, with three foam layers that work together to ensure optimum comfort and support for all body shapes and sleeping styles. A 15cm base layer provides support, a 5cm memory foam middle layer that delivers body contouring and pressure relief, and a 5cm top layer ensures air flow and just the right amount of bounce.

The Leesa mattress has received a host of awards and have even received the seal of approval from Rugby Union squad Sale Sharks and is used by the majority of the first team and youth team.

Eat for sleep: Spicy food, fry ups, and rich dishes can mean a restless night.

Switch to lighter homemade dishes, with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and cut out the processed options. Lancashire has some of the country’s best farm shops (), take a day trip to explore, or head to Lytham St Anne’s for the regular farmers’ market on the third Thursday of every month.

Top tip: Avoid eating too late, instead have a warm, milky drink, a comforting bath gently scented with sleep-inducing aromas.

