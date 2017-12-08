How to help hospice AND get rid of your tree when Christmas is over

Got a real Christmas tree? When the festivities are over, would you like it to be collected and recycled?

If so – Trinity Hospice can help. For a donation to the hospice, if you live in FY2, FY3, FY4 and FY5 you can register your tree for pick up in mid-January.

It’s the first time the hospice has organised a real tree collection and disposal scheme, and the hope is that it will raise plenty of cash in the first month of the new year.

Trinity relies on donations to keep its doors open, and has adopted the Christmas tree collection idea from other hospices who successfully run similar schemes in other parts of the UK.

Senior Fundraiser Janet Atkins said: “We want to trial the idea this year and see how it goes, then look to expand it in 12 months’ time. There’s nothing quite like having a real tree at Christmas, but getting rid of such a bulky item when the holidays are over can be a bit of a headache, especially for people with no transport.

“We have a team of volunteers ready to pick up and take trees to a recycling point, and I really hope we can get several hundred trees registered in the coming weeks. Blackpool Council has been helping us tell people about the scheme by leaving a note with green waste bins in recent days. Many people will have seen those, and registrations are already coming in.

“In return for collecting a tree we would welcome a donation which will help the hospice care for those who need us in 2018.”

You can register your tree online at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/tree-collection.