Health watchdog for Blackpool chosen

A Bispham-based charity has been chosen to run Healthwatch Blackpool which gives residents a voice over health and social care issues in the town.

Blackpool Council has handed the contract to Empowerment Charity Lancashire after 10 suppliers registered an interest in response to the tendering process.

The contract, which is worth £58,000 a year, will be for one year with the option of extending it for a further two years.

Healthwatch Blackpool was set up following the introduction of the Health and Social Care Act in 2012.

The current contract is due to expire on May 13.

A council report says: "The council has retendered this provision in order to provide continuity of service to service users, continue to ensure that people in Blackpool have an independent voice and ensure that the council meets its statutory responsibilities in providing the service."

Among the qualities sought was the ability to focus on the needs, experiences and concerns of people who use services and speak out on their behalf.