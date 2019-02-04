Health risk to Blackpool’s newborns

One in 10 babies in Blackpool are born underweight, new figures show.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says underweight babies are more likely to develop some health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

ONS data reveals that, in Blackpool, 163 newborns weighed under 5.5 lbs, considered the minimum healthy weight, in 2017.

That’s 9.9 per cent of the births in Blackpool over the year, one of the highest rates in England and Wales.

The NHS says maternity services can identify mothers at risk of having underweight babies, and refer them for support.

Gergely Toldi, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said low birth weight can be caused by numerous factors.

“Prematurity is often associated with a low birth weight because the baby had less time to grow in the womb”, he said.

“However, babies born at term can also be small due to either a disease in the baby or a problem with the placenta, leading to insufficient nutrient and oxygen supply. Babies born with a low birth weight have an increased risk for developing certain diseases in adulthood, such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.”

Mothers suffering from high blood pressure, or smoking or drinking alcohol during pregnancy, are more likely to have babies weighing 5.5 lbs.

An NHS spokesman said: “If the number of full-term live births with a low birth weight within an area is disproportionately high, CCGs should consider the reasons for this and what actions they should take to address it.”

UK rates

Across England and Wales, 7 per cent of babies were underweight at birth in 2017, 47,228 in total.

That is a drop of 3 per cent compared with the number in 2016. In Walsall, in the West Midlands, 11.2 per cent of babies were underweight, the highest rate in England and Wales.

The Vale of White Horse, in South East England, registered the lowest, with only 3.6% of babies under 5.5 lbs.

Health risks for babies

Babies born underweight are more likely to develop certain illnesses