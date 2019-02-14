Gravely ill woman ‘didn’t know she was pregnant’ – and has named her daughter after the Vic nurse who saved her life

A woman who didn’t know she was pregnant until she fell seriously ill has named her baby daughter after the A&E nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital who helped save their pair.

Lisa Davey, 27, went to casualty with a suspected abdominal infection last April, but a scan showed she was actually 26 weeks pregnant and had developed a rare disorder – which led to sepsis and organ failure.

In a both to save both mum and baby, doctors rushed Lisa to theatre for a caesarean section, with Lisa waking up to the news she was a mum.

Lisa went into intensive care while the infant, born 14 weeks early weighing 2lb 3oz, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for specialist care. Both are now happy and healthy.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lisa said. “I had been working 80 hours a week and lifting heavy boxes. I had no clue I was pregnant. I had no symptoms. When I met my baby girl a week later, I knew I had to call her Danielle after the care I received from such a wonderful nurse.”

Sister Danielle McLardie, 33, said: “Lisa was so poorly, we didn’t know her or the baby would make it. Nobody had a clue when she came in that Lisa was pregnant, including Lisa herself.

“There was only a tiny tummy bump which we thought could be linked to a possible infection. I stayed with Lisa for three-and-a-half hours and visited her each time I was on a shift.”