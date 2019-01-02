Fylde coast MP Cat Smith is backing the efforts of the Samaritans

A Fylde coast MP is highlighting the work of the Samaritans charity.

Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “Every single day, around 16 people decide to end their own life across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“That’s why, this month on my website, I’m featuring the amazing work of the Samaritans.

“The vision of the Samaritans is for fewer people to die by suicide.

“They work to achieve this by making it their mission to alleviate emotional distress and reduce the incidence of suicide feelings and suicidal behaviour.

“Samaritans are available 24 hours a day to provide emotional support for people who are struggling to cope, including those who have had thoughts of suicide.”

The charity can be called free of charge on 116 123.

It said the festive period can be a tough time of the year, with one third of calls made on Christmas Day from people who were lonely or isolated.

Emma Gale, who now supports the charity after needing its help, said: “In the run up to Christmas 2016 I was sent home from hospital. I felt ill, very lonely and a burden to everyone around me. I decided my family would be far better off without me and made plans to end my life.”