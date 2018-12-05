Former Blackpool doctor dies in his sleep at 96

Dr George Dale, pictured last year, who has died at the age of 96
A retired Blackpool GP died peacefully at home in his sleep, his family said.

Dr George Dale, who lent his name to the Abbey-Dale Medical Centre in Common Edge Road, Marton, was 96.

“George will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends,” an announcement in The Gazette said today.

A funeral service will be held at Lytham Crematorium, in Regent Avenue, from 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Dr Dale started practising in 1951, working from a practice in Glastonbury Avenue, and later as a clinical assistant in the dermatology department. He retired as a GP in 1983.

In 1994, he opened Abbey-Dale – started from scratch in ‘85 in a converted shop by his son-in-law Dr Ghulan Abbas – in a purpose-built building.

One of its longest-standard patients, Dr Dale returned last September to officially open again it after a major revamp that saw it expand. He died on Wednesday, November 21.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Trinity Hospice in Low Moor Road, Bispham.