Football match in Thornton to help fight life long pain

Amateur footballers will take on their friends and neighbours in a five-a-side football tournament for a very good cause.

The family-friendly event at Poolfoot Farm, Butts Road, Thornton, which is open to football players young and old, will raise money for Away With Pain, the chronic pain support charity.

Poolfoot Farm

Event organiser Madi Baldwin, 19, from Thornton, who suffers from chronic pain, said: “I want to raise awareness and get the word out that these illnesses are out there. I have only met one specialist who knows about my illnesses.

“With chronic illnesses being invisible people don’t really take an interest in them, so I want t make people aware of what’s going on.”

The tournament will take place on Saturday, June 1. Kick-off will be at 3pm.

The competition is open to everyone and entry costs £5 per player. To get involved, message Madi online at www.facebook.com/ChronicPainFootball.

Entry for spectators at the event will be free, though donations are encouraged.