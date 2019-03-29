Flu jab could be compulsory for Blackpool hospital workers

More hospital staff had a flu jab this year compared to last year - but health chiefs say the figure is still not high enough.

They have now suggested making the vaccination compulsory.

A meeting of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust board of directors heard take-up by staff of the flu jab reached 85 per cent this year compared to between 75 and 79 per cent last year.

Non-executive director Mary Whyham said staff were working with patients needing health care so it was "irresponsible not to take every precaution yourself."

Some members of the board suggested having the jab could be made part of the employment contract. Staff are already obliged to be immunised against Hepatitis B.

It was decided to discuss the issue with staff and trade unions before any further steps were made.