Fire breaks out at The Harbour mental health unit

Firefighters were called out to Blackpool's mental health facility last night.

Two engines and crews from Blackpool and one from Bispham were sent to The Harbour, in Preston New Road, Marton, after an alarm sounded, a fire service spokesman said.

A small fire - which the spokesman said is believed to have been started by a patient in their room - was out by the time they arrived, and they left around 30 minutes later.

Lancashire Care, which runs the facility, said the 'small fire' was 'managed by staff prior to firefighters' arrival'.

"There was no impact on our service delivery and our main priority was ensuring the safety of our patients and employees," it said in a statement.

"No-one was evacuated, patients were relocated via two fire doors as per the trust's fire policy."

There was 'no damage caused', it added.