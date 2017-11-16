Fancy joining the National Elf Service?

People are being encouraged to join the ‘National Elf Service’ to raise vital funds for Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s in-house charity.

The Blue Skies Hospitals Fund wants to raise ‘elf-awareness’ during the run up to the festive reason – and drum up some cash to boost patient care.

Volunteers hope readers will become ‘elf-obsessed’ with the campaign by buying an elf present for their friends, family, and colleagues.

Head of fundraising Kila Redfearn said: “This little festive fella will make a fabulous, fun addition to the celebrations and put a smile on anyone’s face.

“We are only asking £2 an elf and we know they will be popular gifts this Christmas.”

The Blue Skies team hope the cuddly toys’ new owners will take an ‘elfie’ of themselves and tag the charity on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the #blueskieself hashtag.

The idea comes on the back of a surge in popularity of the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ game, which sees an Elf visit homes from the North Pole to keep an eye on children before Christmas.

The elves can be purchased from the Blue Skies office at the Hospital, from the Voluntary Services shop at the hospital’s main outpatients or from the trolley service on the wards.