Eat Well For Less TV chef helps Blackpool families cook up healthy meals

A celebrity chef has been helping Blackpool families serve up healthy meals without blowing the budget.

Chris Bavin, presenter of the BBC's Eat Well For Less show, took part in a cookery demonstration organised by Blackpool Better Start - the council-backed programme aimed at improving lives for pre-school children living in deprived areas.

Chris, who appeared at Better Start's Winter Wonderland event at the Winter Gardens, showed families how to make a cheap and healthy pasta sauce using only five ingredients.

He said: “It was great to meet Blackpool families and hear about what challenges they face with food.

"Making a basic tomato pasta sauce is very simple, cheap and healthy, and hopefully by showing them how easy and tasty it can be with just a few ingredients, they will recreate this dish at home.”

Blackpool mum Alison Walker said: “This demonstration has been great at showing how easy a pasta sauce is to make, and I was surprised how good it tasted.

"I’m really busy with three children and sometimes think it’s easier to buy ready meals or takeaways when I don’t have much time.

"Now I know that I can make a sauce with only a few ingredients that my kids will eat, I’m going to do that more often.”

A bag of ingredients and recipe cards were given as gifts to families that attended to encourage them to try and make the meal at home.

Chris also showed the audience how to make frozen oaty bars as an alternative to sugar-rich snacks for children.

The annual Winter Wonderland gives families with young children chance to find out about what services are available to them in the town, while also offering enjoy free festive fun and activities.

More than 700 people attended this year’s event, making it the biggest event of Blackpool Better Start’s history.