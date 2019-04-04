Dementia research on the Fylde coast is the best in the UK.

With dementia on the increase and experts looking for new treatment and cures, the work carried out here to encourage people to join research into the condition has been recognised nationally.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Fylde Coast Memory Assessment Service (MAS) has been ranked first in the country for the support that the service offers to newly diagnosed people to join dementia research.

With more than 15,500 people in Lancashire living with dementia, a number that is expected to continuously rise as people live longer, staff from the Trust’s Fylde Coast Memory Assessment Service (MAS) and partners have been working together to support people with dementia to sign up to the national Join Dementia Research register.

The register has been set up for people to be able to make a difference through medical research.

Along with partners, the team has worked hard to get as many newly diagnosed people to sign up to the register.

Following lots of encouragement, they have now been ranked best in the country for their efforts.

Dr Mark Worthington, Deputy Medical Director & Consultant Psychiatrist for Older Adults at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said:“We are so proud that we are now the best performing area for supporting people with dementia to

register for Join Dementia Research. Last month, we were ranked second place in the country and we are so pleased to have built this success even more, in just a month.

“We recognise that dementia is on the increase and we know that the only way we will be able to develop new treatments and find a cure is through research. Anybody who is affected by dementia can register their interest and get involved in research.

“We really want to encourage as many people as possible to sign up and help us to improve the lives and end the suffering for people all across the country.”

For more information about the work that Lancashire Care does on dementia, visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/dementia.

For more information about Join Dementia Research visit www.joindementiaresearch.nihr.ac.uk/beginsignup.