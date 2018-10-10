Cleveleys care home given clean bill of health after visit from inspectors

A care home was given a clean bill of health following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The watchdog rated The Willows Residential Care Home, in Slinger Road, Cleveleys, as ‘good’ in all key areas, and overall – the same ranking it was given at its last inspection in March 2016.

“We observed many examples of staff being sensitive, respectful, and caring to people they supported,” its report said. “They were also attentive and kind.

“This was confirmed by our observations and relatives and people who lived at the home we spoke with. A relative said, ‘A great home with super caring staff.’”

Safeguarding procedures were in place, medicine records were properly kept, there was sufficient staffing levels in place, and staff had been recruited safely, well trained, and supported.

The home was clean, meal times were relaxed and organised, and there was an “emphasis on promoting dignity, respect, and compassion for people” who lived there, the report, which was published recently, said.