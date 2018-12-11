Clean bill of health for Blackpool home care outfit

A South Shore company that provides personal care to people living in their own homes has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), documents showed.

Kare Plus, based at Calder Court in Shorebury Point, Amy Johnson Way, was given the second-best rating in all five key inspected areas: Safety, effectiveness, levels of caring, responsiveness, and leadership.

It was the firm’s first inspection by the health industry watchdog since registering last November.

“Everyone we spoke with told us they felt safe and comfortable whilst using Kare Plus,” the CQC’s report said.

“One person said, ‘They come a lot to help me, and it makes me feel better and safe’. A relative/friend commented, ‘I am sure they do provide the care we need and I feel safe that they are looking after us well.’”

Kare Plus, which had 14 people on its books at the time of the inspection late last month, supports the elderly, those with dementia, mental health problems, and physical disabilities, and younger adults.

Staffing levels were sufficient, medicines were administered safely, the manager provided a range of training to support workers, and people were able to make decision for themselves and be involved in planning their own care, the report said.

It added: “People were supported by caring and attentive staff who showed patience and compassion to the people they supported.

“Staff respected people’s privacy and dignity when in their homes. The service is run by Alcedo Orange Limited.