Christmas Day babies at Blackpool Vic are the perfect gift

It was a case of the festive five as midwives at Blackpool Victoria Hospital were kept busy on Christmas Day.

Staff delivered five babies throughout the day in the maternity unit.

William Yates

Baby William Yates made his appearance at 6.37am, weighing eight pounds four ounces, and is the first child for parents James and Alexandra Yates from North Shore.

Alexandra, 32, who is a teacher at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: "He was due on December 27 so arrived a little early.

"But we knew he might arrive at any point over Christmas so we didn't plan a Christmas Day meal or anything."

Gemma White chose the apt name of Holly for her Christmas Day arrival who was born at 7.44am, weighing nine pounds 12 ounces.

Penny Aspden

Gemma, who lives in Thornton, said: "It does make it extra special that she was born on Christmas Day.

"My other children, Kaitlyn, eight, and Kayden, who is seven, can't wait to meet her and we'll be having a second Christmas when we get home."

Laura and Adam Dorning from Cleveleys celebrated the arrival of their first child Isabelle who was born at 10.55am weighing nine pounds eight ounces.

Laura, 27, who is a teacher, said: "The due date was Boxing Day but she arrived by c-section on Christmas Day.

Holly White

"It's a great Christmas present but I don't know if she'll agree with us when she realises her birthday is also Christmas!"

It's the second significant birth date in the family - dad Adam, who works as an engineer, will celebrate his 30th birthday on New Year's Eve.

Rachel Starkie and Bruce Aspden's baby Penny was born at 7.53pm, weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces.

Rachel said: "When she was born it was just amazing, and I think she wanted a Christmas Day birthday!"

The fifth baby born on Christmas Day had already been discharged with their family.