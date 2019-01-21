Care Quality Commission inspection expected at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Inspectors are due back at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, which is currently rated ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Last March, the health industry watchdog said the hospital was on the verge of being rated ‘good’, though there were still a number of failings noted in the accident and emergency

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

(A&E) department.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool Vic staff were my superheroes says dad who fought back from paralysing illness

Fourteen of 16 services are rated ‘good’, as well as three of five core areas, while one service – adult community health – was labelled ‘outstanding’.

It was previously reported that the outpatient and diagnostic imaging service was due to be inspected separately this year and, if it is found to have improved, the trust is likely to see its overall rating bumped up from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

The CQC said it was inspecting the hospital, but did not say which specific area.

A report will be published publicly once it has been carried out.