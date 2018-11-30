Blackpool Victoria Hospital is given late nurse’s possessions

The family of a late Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse have donated memoribila in her memory to her former employer.

Kathleen Whiteside, who died in May, began her career as a cadet in 1965 at the age of 16.

She was given a badge when she qualified as a nurse, and a Vic-branded scarf, which was kept for over 50 years. Together with a picture of Kathleen, taken in 1970, they have now been given to the hospital.

“She was always smart and was proud of being a nurse and part of the hospital,” a spokesman said.

Kathleen worked as a GP nurse before retiring five years ago.