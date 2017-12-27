Blackpool panto stars spread a bit of hospital cheer

Pantomime stars have been spreading Christmas cheer to children in hospital.

The cast of the Grand Theatre’s Cinderella called into the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to spread some festive sparkle.

David Alcock, Melanie Walters, Olivia Birchenough, JJ Hamblett, Steve Royle and Mark Paterson with patient Jessica Cook, eleven.

Gavin and Stacey star Melanie Walters, who plays the Fairy Godmother, said: “It’s one of the most important things to do every year.

“I always try and visit children in hospital wherever I am performing in panto.

“What a place to be over Christmas. It’s nice to be able to put a smile on their faces.”

Channel 5’s Milkshake star, Olivia Birchenough, who plays Cinderella, said: “It’s lovely to be here and an absolute privilege to do something fun for the young patients. Hopefully we will make their Christmas happier.”

Hospital play specialist Hayley Nuttall said: “It’s really lovely that the cast have taken the time to come and see the children on the Ward at Christmas time.

“It’s the first time the cast from the Grand’s panto have visited and everyone has really enjoyed it. We look forward to seeing them again next year. Thank you to them all.”

Cinderella is playing at the Grand until January 7. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for details.