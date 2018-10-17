Blackpool DJ Mark Simpson has a passion for life

For many people, a cancer diagnosis might seem like the end of the world.

But for Mark Silcock – better known to most as Blackpool DJ Mark Simpson – the shock news his cancer had returned in his liver only made him more determined to fight.

Bobby Ball

He wants his two and a half year struggle with the disease to be a beacon of hope and positivity for others –and he wants to use his experience to help people in their time of need.

So he is putting on a show, Passion for Life, later this month in the resort to raise money for the Rosemere cancer foundation and children’s cancer charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

His reasoning for going to all this effort was simple.

“I always wanted to give back for the treatment I’ve had and hopefully tell my story to give people hope and to send a message that you can beat this terrible condition,” he said.

Leye D Johns

“Two and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer and I have been fighting it ever since, undergoing major bowl and liver surgery, many sessions of radio and chemotherapy.

“Four months ago I was given the news that I was in remission only to find out eight weeks ago it had returned on my liver – so more treatment heading my way.

“I’ve been 100 per cent positive all the way through my treatment and I will get there.”

Mark –who has worked in a range of Blackpool clubs, cruise ships and presented radio shows both at home and in America over a 30-year career – has not let his health problems get in the way of his work as entertainment manager at a resort hotel, where he is on stage four nights a week.

Viva Blackpool

It was more than a year ago that Mark started working on a charity spectacular to turn his experience into something positive.

In that time he has been through the highs and lows of being told he had gone into remission and then that his cancer had come back.

But he has not let that stop him and he remains as determined as ever to do what he has spent his career doing –entertaining people – in order to raise money, and awareness, for good causes.

He said: “All proceeds from the night will be split between the two charities.

Mark Silcock - aka Mark Simpson - has worked all over Blackpool in a DJ career spanning more than 30 years

“I will host the night and we have an incredible line up of entertainment with Bobby Ball headlining.

“We are also holding a raffle and auction and have over £2,500 of prizes donated by companies all over Blackpool.

“It’s going to be a night to remember.”

In fact he is so determined to make a success of the night, he already has a date in the diary for next year.

- The Passion for Life show takes place at Viva Blackpool on October 29.

How to get tickets for the show

Bobby Ball is the headline act for Passion for Life.

Hosted by Mark Simpson, it will also feature entertainment from The Jersey Beats, Black Lace, Lionel Vinyl, Leye D Johns and the Viva cast.

There will be food available on the night as well as an auction and charity raffle.

Doors open at 7pm for the event at Viva Blackpool on October 29. The show will start at 7.45pm.

All proceeds will go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Tickets are still available, costing £12, from Viva Blackpool. Call the box office on (01253) 297297 or visit www.vivablackpool.com