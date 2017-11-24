Bikers revving up to deliver presents

A convoy of bikers will be making their way through Blackpool tomorrow to bring festive smiles to seriously ill children.



The annual Blackpool Toy Run sees riders from across the region congregate to deliver gifts to youngsters at Brian House Children’s Hospice in Bispham.

It is organised by motorcycle club Setantii MCC, with founders Daz Busby and Jay Webb at the helm.

The convoy will meet at the Waterloo pub on Waterloo Road, South Shore, at noon before travelling in convoy to arrive at the hospice between 12.15 and 12.30pm.

Daz said: “The event is very popular with bikers from across the north west who ride with us, this year from the Waterloo to Brian House to give much-needed toys and gifts to Brian House for their patients and family.

“This year we also teamed up with Tatcon Blackpool, the tattoo convention held at The Norbreck Castle every August, where donations of over £1,200 were raised.

“Setantii MCC would like to thank all the bikers that turn up to support the event each year, without them the event would simply not go ahead.”

Daz added: “Some of the children that are well enough are able to come outside and look at the bikes, they can sit on the bikes and love the sound of the engines being revved.”

Setantii MCC are also holding a charity Christmas party at The Waterloo on December 2 with local band The Heat playing.

There will be a raffle on the night. All our welcome and admission is free.

The Blackpool Toy Run has been held annually for more than 15 years.

Setantii MCC are in their seventh year of organising the event.