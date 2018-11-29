Bid to prevent Blackpool aerial gym dream from tumbling down

The owners of a gym which uses circus skills as part of its fitness programme is hoping the curtain has not come down on its operation.

Kelly McNab has resubmitted proposals to use a former furniture warehouse on Brinwell Road, Marton, as a gym after her previous application for retrospective planning permission was thrown out by Blackpool Council planners in May this year.

The fitness centre also uses aerial training as part of its regime and needs to attach equipment to its ceiling.

Planners previously refused the scheme on the basis it would result in the loss of safeguarded employment land and that there were more preferable sites for such a leisure use than an edge-of-town location.

Documents submitted with the application say it employs 11 people in full-time and part-time jobs, and needs specialist accommodation space.

The applicant says: "The major barrier to finding the correct building and location for running the studio is the structure of the building.

"As we perform aerial silks, aerial hoop and pole fitness, we need a building with good height to enable us to perform the moves and to be a new or strongly built ceiling in order to rig the aerial equipment from.

"This restricts and makes it very difficult to find a building that can satisfy the needs of the business.

"It’s difficult to find somewhere with parking, safe for clients to come to in the early hours and late at night, somewhere for bus routes, parking, to attract clients from all different areas of Blackpool and to be a reasonable price in order for the business to be able to survive.

"The town centre is not suitable for these needs."

The application will go before town hall planners for consideration at a future date.