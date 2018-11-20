Belgravia Care Home in Blackpool is inspected and given a ‘good’ rating

Have your say

The care home Belgravia Care, on the Promenade in North Shore, has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent routine and unannounced inspection.

It was found to be safe, effectiveness, caring, responsive, and well-led.

“People told us they felt safe and looked after by staff,” a recent report published by the health industry watchdog said.

“We observed interactions between staff and people. They were positive, friendly, and supportive.

“We saw staff were attentive to people’s needs and wellbeing, and responded promptly to requests for assistance. They provided care in a personalised way, taking people’s preferences into account.”