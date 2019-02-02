Alfie, 11, completes hike from Blackpool to Preston to raise funds for his poorly cousin

An 11-year-old boy braved the freezing weather to walk from Blackpool to Preston to raise money for his poorly cousin.

Four-year-old William Ballantyne spent much of his early life in hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain when just 18 hours old.

Alfie and William together on the finish line, joined by Alfie's football team Walton North End

He was finally allowed home 18 months ago, but his parents Becky Hill and Neil Ballantyne, 33, deperately need funds to convert their Lostock Hall bungalow into a suitable space for William's needs.

So today William's 11-year-old cousin Alfie pulled on his walking boots for the 17 mile walk from Blackpool to Preston.

His auntie Lora Michelle Harwood said: "He is the most amazing lad you could ever meet.

"He’s a fantastic footballer, he’s so funny but more importantly he’s got a heart bigger than most people I know, walking from Blackpool all the way to Preston to try and raise money for his little Cousin William.

"He’s understandably very nervous because this is one hell of a walk for an 11-year-old to do but the weather and temperature outside isn’t in his favour either.

Alfie is walking from Blackpool to Preston

"But there’s nothing that’s going to stop him from giving it his all.

"Alfie is so proud of his Cousin William and he will do anything he can to help raise the money that’s needed to adapt Williams home for him. And for an 11 year old to give it his all it’s really amazing."

READ MORE Help family raise £39,000 to help their disabled son

Alfie and friends finished his epic walk around lunchtime, and met William on the finish line.

William Ballantyne, of Lostock Hall, in hospital with his brother Jamie and parents Becky Hill and Neil Ballantyne

Lora said: "Alfie was very emotional as he was in a lot of pain but refused a lift back as he was determined to meet his cousin William at the end!

"He was joined with his football team for the last few miles to lift his spirits which he was overwhelmed about."

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WilliamB21814 or search William’s Home on via www.sullivansheroes.org.