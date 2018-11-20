A touching Tree of Lights service will be held at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to remember our loved ones

The annual Tree of Lights service to remember the dead will be held at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday, December 3, at 7.30pm.

The event allows families to celebrate the lives of their loved ones and is open to everyone, and not just those who have been cared for by the hospital.

Mince pies and refreshments will be available, and there will be music and readings.

Chaplain Clive Lord (inset) said: “We do hope you will join us for this celebration at what is such a special time of year.”

A separate baby remembrance service is at the Winter Gardens next Sunday at 3pm.