'A ray of sunshine every evening' - Hundreds share tributes to Dianne Oxberry who has sadly died aged 51

People across the region have paid tribute to much-loved BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry who has died following a short illness.

Oxberry, who lived in Greater Manchester, joined North West Tonight in 1994 where she remained as the main weather presenter.

The TV presenter sadly died at Manchester's Christie Hospital on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Following the news of her death this morning, celebrities, colleagues, friends and fans have all paid tribute to the presenter.

BBC North West tonight presenter Roger Johnson wrote: "So sad to say that my much loved colleague Dianne Oxberry died yesterday, after a short illness, at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

"Everyone at BBCNWT is heartbroken, but all our thoughts are with her family. Rest in peace x."

BBC presenter Steven Saul posted: "I’m sorry to tell you that our lovely friend and colleague, Dianne Oxberry, died yesterday after a short illness. The kindest, caring, funny most obliging person you could meet.

"Just the same on screen as off. I learnt so much from her at @BBCRadioManc & @BBCNWT - thank you"

BBC Lancashire wrote: "We have some very sad news this morning, our colleague and friend Dianne Oxberry has died after a short illness. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Professor Brian Cox tweeted: "Very sad to hear that Dianne Oxberry has died. Anyone who has lived in the North West over the last 20 years or so will know what a superb broadcaster she was."

Our readers have also been posting messages of condolence:

I was so shocked to see this on the news. So sad for her family xx

Angela Holden

R.I.P. YOU LOVELY LADY XX

Linda Appleton

So sad, a ray of sunshine every evening RIP

Greg Eastham

Shocking news, well your weather duties are now done, thank you and RIP

Phillip Shakespeare

Such sad news. Always seemed really lovely & genuine x

Gill Beattie ​

Very sad news and should serve notice we should embrace the people we love!

Gareth Arya ​

Such terribly sad news, sincere condolences to the family. I used to love Dianne’s weather slot, her personality used to shine through.

Ann Robinson

So sad , didn't realise she was ill. Such a joy to watch. Much love to her family xxx

Stephen Wilson-Heywood

Saddened and in shock at this awful news & thinking of friends, family and colleagues at this time. Our lives will be less sparkly without her.

Carolyn Wilson

Really shocked,how very sad just always seemed full of life and BBC won't be the same....R I P lovely lady thoughts are with all Diane's family x

Diane Withers

Such sad news feels like I’ve lost a friend xx

Steve Bradley

So so sad ... 😢 she brightened up the day. RIP Diane.

Julie Potts ​