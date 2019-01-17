A new ‘999 service for cancer patients’ is to be unveiled in Blackpool today - but needs your help

A ‘999 service for cancer patients’ is due to be unveiled in Blackpool today – but will need well-wishers to dig into their pockets to make it a reality.

The unit, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, will mean those battling cancer will not have to call a help line or go through the accident and emergency (A&E) department like everybody else.

Instead, they will go for an expert fast-track assessment before, if needed, being admitted to the oncology ward.

Specialist cancer nurse Alison Melvin, who has been instrumental in planning the new unit, said it will “provide much quicker access to the best care, with oncological emergencies dealt with by staff patients are already likely be familiar with, which should make treatment much less stressful.

“By treating patients as quickly as possible in their own dedicated unit, patients are also less likely to have their overall treatment plan interrupted, as interruptions can bring their own problems,” he said.

“Having to postpone surgery or chemotherapy can be potentially very harmful.

“In addition, prompt care – such as putting a patient on intravenous antibiotics for the day – within the unit, and then sending them home with antibiotic medicine, reduces the likelihood of admission so we can envisage more patients being able to recover at home.”

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation is to try and raise £100,000 for the project, to add to £50,000 raised by the Victoria Hospital’s in-house charity Blue Skies.

That cash will be used to transform “currently unused space” at the back of the haematology and oncology day units into the new “cancer triage unit”.

It will be manned by the hospital’s own team of specialist cancer doctors and nurses, and the current plan is to have it open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Rosemere said Vic bosses were reviewing the budget to see if the unit will be able to open on weekends and bank holidays too.

Around 500 patients a year, who currently have to call a day-time help line – or turn up at A&E – for urgent attention, will use the unit, which will take “three to six months” to open once enough cash has been raised, Rosemere said.

The foundation has a range of fundraising events lined up, and said it expects to take eight to 10 months to bring in enough cash – though it said work will begin on the unit, thought to be an old operating theatre, will start as soon as the hospital is ready.

The unit will be open later this year, it is hoped, before an official ceremony.

Prior to a public launch this afternoon, the foundation’s head of fund-raising Dan Hill said: “We will be asking our supporters on the Fylde coast to join us in a campaign to help us raise the money needed so the work to build the new unit and begin the new service can happen as quickly as possible.”

Kila Redfearn from Blue Skies added: “This project is very close to my heart, as it will be to most people on the Fylde coast who have had family or friends dealing with cancer.

“We hope our current supporters will get on board with this and we look forward to meeting new supporters in the process too.

“The quicker we raise the money, the quicker our families and friends will benefit from this new service.”

Rosemere chairman Peter Mileham is expected to launch the fundraising drive from 12.30pm at the Vic, with cancer consultant Dr Pavel Bezecny explaining the project afterwards.

That will be followed by Mr Hill telling people how they can help, before refreshments are served and interviews given to the media.

Wendy Swift, chief executive at the Vic, said: “We are delighted to be working with Rosemere to support this new facility which will help us to improve the quality of care we can give patients and their families.

“We hope as many people as possible support the fundraising appeal so we can get the service up and running as soon as possible.”

Sporty Paul Thompson, 43, from Warton, was treated after being diagnosed with testicular cancer that had started to spread to nearby lymph nodes, and said it left him feeling “horrendous”.

“I had just received my first three-day stay and chemo sessions in hospital,” he said. “I came home and turned really ill with sickness and really bad headaches, and honestly had never felt so ill in my life.

“I was on my own. Everywhere was shut and I ended up calling the general cancer support number to ask for help – after three days of horrendous sickness and my head feeling like it was in a vice.

“I also suffered with severe diarrhoea and became dehydrated. I didn’t leave my bed for three days. If there had been an acute cancer assessment and treatment [unit], I would have asked someone to drive me to it as I felt so ill.

“I am totally, 100 per cent behind Blackpool’s new unit and I strongly believe there should be more places like it with cancer specialists.”

Last year, Paul, who played for Blackpool FC in his younger days and is now in remission, finished four half-marathons to raise £2,105 for Rosemere.

He also landed a new job helping people with disabilities find employment and has just been promoted to expand his role Lancashire-wide.”

THE FUNDRAISING EVENTS:

n Classic car show on Lytham Green, from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, June 23. Entry by pre-registration of £10 per vehicle.

n Annual Taps bike ride from The Taps in Lytham, completing a 15- or 30-mile loop on Sunday, July 1.

n Charity golf day at Lytham Green Drive Golf Club on Wednesday, September 11.

n Walk the Lights event in Blackpool, strolling five miles from Bispham tram station to Sharples Hall near Starr Gate, from 7pm on Friday, October 4.